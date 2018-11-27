Comerica Bank Sells 8,236 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,363,000 after buying an additional 1,367,047 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,643,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,909,000 after buying an additional 361,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,004,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,510,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,812,000 after purchasing an additional 565,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 42,908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,376,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $159,384.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,785 shares of company stock worth $499,512. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $55.52 and a 12 month high of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

