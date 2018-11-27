Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys New Holdings in ARRIS International plc (ARRS)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ARRIS International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,015,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,339,000 after purchasing an additional 286,005 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARRIS International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ARRIS International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,166,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARRIS International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARRIS International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 759,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.75 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARRIS International in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARRIS International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRS opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. ARRIS International plc has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ARRIS International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

