Commonwealth Bank of Australia Invests $481,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Patterson Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 100,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

PDCO stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

