Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,366 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 531.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,741,000 after buying an additional 2,927,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,005,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 38.1% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,596,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,179,000 after buying an additional 440,720 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 957.0% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 417,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 378,450 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 114.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 668,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after buying an additional 357,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE AOS opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

