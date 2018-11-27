Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 3,069,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 595,358 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cognex by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

Shares of CGNX opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.90. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $72.52.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-reduces-position-in-cognex-co-cgnx.html.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.