Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Ameren Corp (AEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ameren by 66.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,092,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after buying an additional 434,564 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 284.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 871.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 65,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 58,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,100,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after buying an additional 282,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 411.4% during the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 87,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 69,994 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AEE shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In related news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEE opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.15. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

