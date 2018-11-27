Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,741 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.6% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

HST opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.91%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

