Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.33 Million Stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 700.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 795,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 695,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,406,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,180,000 after acquiring an additional 319,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,474,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 17.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 711,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 104,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 65.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 252,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.86 per share, with a total value of $835,334.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,932.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox purchased 3,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.35 per share, with a total value of $100,155.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Aqua America’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aqua America in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

