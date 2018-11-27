Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Holdings in BP plc (BP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in BP were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BP by 1,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BP by 2,782.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. HSBC upgraded BP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Santander upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

