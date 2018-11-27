Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $41,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 500.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

