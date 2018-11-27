Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $19.58 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $19,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 98.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

