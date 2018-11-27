Comparing China New Borun (BORN) and Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU)

China New Borun (NYSE:BORN) and Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China New Borun and Compania Cervecerias Unidas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China New Borun 0 0 0 0 N/A Compania Cervecerias Unidas 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dividends

Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. China New Borun does not pay a dividend. Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of China New Borun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China New Borun and Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China New Borun $327.64 million 0.07 $27.04 million N/A N/A Compania Cervecerias Unidas $2.68 billion 1.76 $194.41 million $1.11 23.02

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than China New Borun.

Risk & Volatility

China New Borun has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China New Borun and Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China New Borun N/A N/A N/A Compania Cervecerias Unidas 17.04% 24.33% 15.06%

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas beats China New Borun on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

China New Borun Company Profile

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with solubles feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil. It also produces chemical products, including chlorinated polyethylene and 2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid for use in various industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China. China New Borun Corporation is a subsidiary of King River Holding Limited.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea, as well as mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water. In addition, it manufactures returnable and non-returnable glass bottles. Further, the company is involved in the production and distribution of wine, cider, and spirits. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

