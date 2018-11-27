Comparing Coda Octopus Group (CODA) & Garmin (GRMN)

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Garmin pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coda Octopus Group does not pay a dividend. Garmin pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Garmin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $18.02 million 3.42 $3.33 million N/A N/A Garmin $3.09 billion 4.23 $694.95 million $2.94 22.40

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group.

Volatility & Risk

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Garmin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coda Octopus Group and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Garmin 1 3 2 0 2.17

Garmin has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garmin is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 9.91% 7.80% 5.66% Garmin 19.45% 16.95% 13.18%

Summary

Garmin beats Coda Octopus Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar that provides 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a 3D sonar for the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) market that provides real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications; and Echoscope XD for wider area of view. Further, the company provides engineering services to subsea and prime defense contractors; and rugged visual computers and small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, voice controls, and other products and services; wearables, portables, apps, training, simulation, and aviation data services; and traffic collision avoidance, engine information, and terrain awareness and warning systems. This segment also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, Cartography Products, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and Connect IQ and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

