Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Judith Athaide acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

Judith Athaide also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 11th, Judith Athaide acquired 2,534 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,891.90.

CMG stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.36. 99,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,338. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.34 and a 52-week high of C$10.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) Director Buys C$19,800.00 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/computer-modelling-group-ltd-cmg-director-buys-c19800-00-in-stock.html.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.