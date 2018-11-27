Conagra Brands (CAG) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 2.00

Media stories about Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Conagra Brands earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Conagra Brands’ ranking:

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Conagra Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, CFO David S. Marberger purchased 2,836 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $448,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Connolly purchased 14,184 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

