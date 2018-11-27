Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $88.03 Million Holdings in FirstService Corp (FSV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,160 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 3.01% of FirstService worth $88,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of FirstService by 33.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 147,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. FirstService Corp has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $506.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

