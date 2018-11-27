Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,262,990 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,464,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,262,990 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises approximately 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.49% of Teck Resources worth $203,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2,675.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $111,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

