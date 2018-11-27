Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Stars Group Inc (TSG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,789,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $143,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSG. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,204,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stars Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,118,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,803 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSG opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Stars Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Stars Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $571.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSG. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Stars Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

