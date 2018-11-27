Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will report sales of $352.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.90 million. Consol Energy reported sales of $352.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.77 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Consol Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $973.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Consol Energy has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

