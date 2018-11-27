Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 52.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,897 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $48,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO Robert Sands sold 136,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $30,534,640.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,943,677.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $989,104.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ opened at $194.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.87 and a 12 month high of $236.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.96.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

