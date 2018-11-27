Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 76,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.7% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $989,104.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,331.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Sands sold 136,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $30,534,640.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,943,677.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $255.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.96.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $194.11 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.87 and a 52 week high of $236.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

