Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Director John C. Goff Buys 51,500 Shares

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Director John C. Goff bought 51,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $186,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 33.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 899,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 106.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 149,313 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $2,178,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCF shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Contango Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Contango Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

