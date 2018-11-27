Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 526.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $19,947,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $777,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.48.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

