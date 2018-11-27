Contrasting Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) & Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Sangamo Therapeutics -88.78% -22.06% -13.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sangamo Therapeutics $36.57 million 32.19 -$54.56 million ($0.70) -16.47

Autolus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.15%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 72.02%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Autolus Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for Hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and Shire International GmbH to develop preclinical development program in Huntington's disease, as well as license agreements with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the protein expression of plant cells and plants. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc; and collaboration with Kite for developing ex vivo cell therapies in oncology. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.