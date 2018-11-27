Contrasting Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 18.20% 4.36% 2.47% Hunt Companies Finance Trust 2.79% 8.47% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Hunt Companies Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 10 5 0 2.33 Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $102.59, indicating a potential upside of 1.12%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.53 billion 7.55 $328.37 million $5.94 17.08 Hunt Companies Finance Trust $86.56 million 0.94 $4.70 million $0.48 7.17

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Hunt Companies Finance Trust. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of September 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,441 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.