Contrasting Petmed Express (PETS) and Taxus Pharmaceuticals (TXSP)

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) and Taxus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TXSP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Petmed Express alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Petmed Express and Taxus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petmed Express 1 1 1 0 2.00 Taxus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petmed Express currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.68%. Given Petmed Express’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Petmed Express is more favorable than Taxus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Petmed Express has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taxus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petmed Express and Taxus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petmed Express $273.80 million 1.92 $37.28 million N/A N/A Taxus Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 25,835.50 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Petmed Express has higher revenue and earnings than Taxus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Petmed Express and Taxus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petmed Express 14.88% 35.53% 29.82% Taxus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -1,076.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Petmed Express shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Petmed Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Petmed Express pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Taxus Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Petmed Express has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Petmed Express beats Taxus Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. It also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies. The company sells its products through its Internet Website; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through brochures and postcards. PetMed Express, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Taxus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Taxus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. manages and operates health and wellness stores. Its products include dietary supplements, vitamins, minerals, calcium, fibers, proteins and sport nutrition items. The company was founded on January 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Little Neck, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.