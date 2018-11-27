Contrasting ShiftPixy (PIXY) & Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ShiftPixy has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ShiftPixy and Heidrick & Struggles International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShiftPixy $20.24 million 5.92 -$7.49 million ($0.28) -14.82 Heidrick & Struggles International $640.06 million 1.02 -$48.63 million $1.09 31.71

ShiftPixy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heidrick & Struggles International. ShiftPixy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidrick & Struggles International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ShiftPixy and Heidrick & Struggles International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShiftPixy 0 0 0 0 N/A Heidrick & Struggles International 0 2 1 0 2.33

Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than ShiftPixy.

Dividends

Heidrick & Struggles International pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ShiftPixy does not pay a dividend. Heidrick & Struggles International pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of ShiftPixy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of ShiftPixy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ShiftPixy and Heidrick & Struggles International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShiftPixy -45.58% -874.51% -196.03% Heidrick & Struggles International -0.15% 17.49% 7.12%

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats ShiftPixy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc. provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the restaurants, hospitality and maintenance services industries. ShiftPixy, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Irvine, California.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. Its leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation. The company serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

