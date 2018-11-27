CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Director Myron Kaplan Purchases 50,000 Shares

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Myron Kaplan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,515.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRMD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,616. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 109.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 394,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 206,099 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 886,894 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on CorMedix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

