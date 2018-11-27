Cornerstone Advisory LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 870.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,117 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $68,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 374,038 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 195.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 509,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 336,623 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,442,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,069,000 after purchasing an additional 327,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $120.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Caterpillar to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cornerstone Advisory LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/cornerstone-advisory-llc-takes-position-in-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.