Corning Incorporated (GLW) Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 129.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.3% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,595,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 107,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 62.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $143,089.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,109,532.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,104. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

GLW opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

