Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.4% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 11,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 79.1% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.2% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $219.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total value of $945,958.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $5,215,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

