Countrywide (CWD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.10

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.49 ($0.12), with a volume of 1706599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.11 ($0.12).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWD. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on shares of Countrywide in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Countrywide to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 17.20 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on shares of Countrywide in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Countrywide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 43.20 ($0.56).

In other Countrywide news, insider Natalie Ceeney bought 101,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,181.68 ($15,917.52).

Countrywide Company Profile (LON:CWD)

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through UK Sales and Lettings, London Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

