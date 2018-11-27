Cowen (COWN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Cowen stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Cowen has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cowen had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $195.03 million for the quarter.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,349.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

