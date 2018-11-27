Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.95-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $141.63 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.86 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 56.37%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $874,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,895.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/cracker-barrel-old-country-store-cbrl-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.