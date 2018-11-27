Craneware (CRW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a research note released on Monday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Craneware in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

Shares of CRW traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,750 ($35.93). 5,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,260. Craneware has a 12-month low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,040 ($26.66).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Craneware’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

In other news, insider Keith Neilson purchased 4,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,082 ($40.27) per share, with a total value of £149,415.36 ($195,237.63).

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc engages in the development, licensing, and ongoing support of computer software for the United States healthcare industry. The company offers patient engagement solutions that enhance patient satisfaction with billing by providing accurate out-of-pocket estimates and mobile-friendly payment plans; reduce bad debt and ineffective paper collections with upfront patient engagement and point-of-service collections; and provide all-payor medical necessity validation and prior authorization coverage to ensure accuracy and prevent denials.

