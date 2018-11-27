Cranswick (LON:CWK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 70 ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 2,750 ($35.93) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,355 ($30.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,497.81 ($45.71).

Get Cranswick alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,235 ($42.27), for a total value of £48,557.35 ($63,448.78). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,314 ($43.30), for a total value of £210,770.40 ($275,408.86). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,061 shares of company stock valued at $84,809,775.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 3,625 ($47.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cranswick currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,293.75 ($43.04).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cranswick (CWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/cranswick-cwk-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.