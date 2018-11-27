Cranswick plc (CWK) Announces GBX 15.90 Dividend

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.21) per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CWK traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,874 ($37.55). 279,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,337. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 2,355 ($30.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,497.81 ($45.71).

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 70 ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,235 ($42.27), for a total value of £588,770 ($769,332.29). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,314 ($43.30), for a total transaction of £210,770.40 ($275,408.86). In the last three months, insiders sold 26,061 shares of company stock worth $84,809,775.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,625 ($47.37) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,293.75 ($43.04).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

