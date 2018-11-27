Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,083,000. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 120,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 142,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Starbucks by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 697,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after acquiring an additional 373,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

