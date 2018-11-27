Creatio 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (XCRE)

Creatio (CURRENCY:XCRE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Creatio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creatio has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Creatio has a total market cap of $39,016.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Creatio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00032589 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005760 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Creatio Coin Profile

Creatio (CRYPTO:XCRE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2016. Creatio’s total supply is 20,520,514 coins. Creatio’s official Twitter account is @creatioteam. Creatio’s official website is xcreatio.com.

Buying and Selling Creatio

Creatio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creatio directly using U.S. dollars.

