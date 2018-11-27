Credit Suisse AG Has $51.06 Million Position in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 540,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $51,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 5,212.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $348,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,027,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Healthequity from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Healthequity from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Credit Suisse AG Has $51.06 Million Position in Healthequity Inc (HQY)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/credit-suisse-ag-has-51-06-million-position-in-healthequity-inc-hqy.html.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.