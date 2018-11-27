Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,007 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $45,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 92.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $76.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $698,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,478 shares in the company, valued at $29,768,527.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $1,033,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,495. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/credit-suisse-ag-raises-stake-in-t-mobile-us-inc-tmus.html.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.