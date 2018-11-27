Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give L’Oreal (OR) a €195.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on L’Oreal (EPA:OR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($212.79) target price on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €186.00 ($216.28) target price on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €163.00 ($189.53) target price on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oreal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €201.00 ($233.72).

L’Oreal has a 12 month low of €170.30 ($198.02) and a 12 month high of €197.15 ($229.24).

About L’Oreal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

