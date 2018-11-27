Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.15

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.23, with a volume of 4009855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently -69.23%.

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.77 per share, with a total value of C$91,395.00. Also, insider Bradley Harlan Borggard acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,050.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,435 shares of company stock worth $220,881 over the last three months.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

