Critical Analysis: Enviro Technologies (EVTN) versus ASML (ASML)

Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies -28.15% -718.46% -20.02% ASML 24.28% 23.22% 13.53%

Dividends

ASML pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Enviro Technologies does not pay a dividend. ASML pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASML has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Enviro Technologies has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASML has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologies and ASML’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies $260,000.00 13.39 $2.07 million N/A N/A ASML $10.23 billion 6.95 $2.39 billion $5.57 29.90

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enviro Technologies and ASML, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ASML 1 5 6 0 2.42

ASML has a consensus price target of $211.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.85%. Given ASML’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASML is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Summary

ASML beats Enviro Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions. The company offers TWINSCAN N)XT (DUV) systems for imaging wafers, which consists of systems that operate at a specific wavelength of the light source, such as i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride. It also provides TWINSCAN NXE (EUV) lithography systems, which are equipped with new EUV light source technology and a new optical technology that uses reflective mirrors rather than the traditional lenses; and TWINSCAN XT, YieldStar, and PAS 5500. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

