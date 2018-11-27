Critical Comparison: Crumbs Bake Shop (CRMBQ) & DavidsTea (DTEA)

Crumbs Bake Shop (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) and DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crumbs Bake Shop and DavidsTea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crumbs Bake Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A DavidsTea 0 1 0 0 2.00

DavidsTea has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.79%. Given DavidsTea’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DavidsTea is more favorable than Crumbs Bake Shop.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of DavidsTea shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Crumbs Bake Shop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Crumbs Bake Shop has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DavidsTea has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crumbs Bake Shop and DavidsTea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crumbs Bake Shop N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DavidsTea $173.64 million 0.32 -$22.09 million N/A N/A

Crumbs Bake Shop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DavidsTea.

Profitability

This table compares Crumbs Bake Shop and DavidsTea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crumbs Bake Shop N/A N/A N/A DavidsTea -15.64% -1.34% -0.95%

Crumbs Bake Shop Company Profile

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. sells various cupcakes, cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. The company provides its products through a network of its stores, as well as online. It also offers catering services. Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. is based in Paducah, Kentucky. On June 22, 2015, the voluntary petition of Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 11, 2014.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc. operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories. As of February 03, 2018, the company owned and operated 240 DAVIDsTEA stores. It also provides its products through its Website, davidstea.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

