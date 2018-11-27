Critical Contrast: CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR (CRWOY) versus Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM)

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) and Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR alerts:

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grana y Montero SAA does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR and Grana y Montero SAA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Grana y Montero SAA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Grana y Montero SAA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR and Grana y Montero SAA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR N/A N/A N/A Grana y Montero SAA -3.69% -7.79% -2.52%

Risk and Volatility

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grana y Montero SAA has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR and Grana y Montero SAA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR $101.94 billion 0.04 $2.38 billion N/A N/A Grana y Montero SAA $1.93 billion 0.22 $45.61 million ($0.31) -10.16

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Grana y Montero SAA.

Summary

CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR beats Grana y Montero SAA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works. The company's Survey, Design and Consulting Services segment provides survey, design, consulting, research and development, feasibility study, and compliance certification services to infrastructure construction projects. Its Engineering Equipment and Component Manufacturing segment designs, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells turnouts and other railway related equipment and materials, steel structures, and engineering machinery. The company's Property Development segment develops, sells, and manages residential and commercial properties. Its Other Businesses segment is involved in mining, financial, service concession arrangements operation, merchandise trading, and other ancillary businesses. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Grana y Montero SAA

Graña y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities; and mining related services, such as earthworks, blasting, loading, and hauling ore. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. The Technical Services segment provides operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets; information technology (IT) services, includes IT outsourcing, systems integration, application, and business process outsourcing services; and electricity networks services (maintenance) for telecommunications. Graña y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Lima, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA Rwy Grp L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.