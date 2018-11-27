Critical Contrast: Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) & NIKON CORP/ADR (NINOY)

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) and NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intertape Polymer Group and NIKON CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intertape Polymer Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NIKON CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Intertape Polymer Group and NIKON CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intertape Polymer Group 5.97% 19.09% 6.30% NIKON CORP/ADR 6.00% 7.55% 3.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NIKON CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intertape Polymer Group and NIKON CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intertape Polymer Group $898.13 million 0.86 $64.22 million N/A N/A NIKON CORP/ADR $6.48 billion 1.00 $312.94 million $0.79 20.43

NIKON CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Intertape Polymer Group.

Volatility & Risk

Intertape Polymer Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIKON CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Intertape Polymer Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NIKON CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. NIKON CORP/ADR pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NIKON CORP/ADR beats Intertape Polymer Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. The company offers taping solutions comprise hot melt carton sealing, double-coated, filament and mop, foil, flat back, duct, electronic/electrical, natural rubber carton sealing, masking, polyethylene, water-activated, and acrylic carton sealing tapes, as well as reinforced filament and reinforced filament tapes. It also provides flexible intermediate bulk containers; membrane structure and geomembrane fabrics; stretch and shrink films; tape dispensers; fabrics; stencils; air pillows; house wraps/flashings; retail and specialty products; lumber wraps; carton sealing machines; and roof underlayment. It provides market solutions to the aerospace, automotive, industrial, and building and construction applications. In addition, the company engages in financing business. It sells its products to a range of industry/specialty distributors, retail stores, and end-users in various industries. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

NIKON CORP/ADR Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital camerasinterchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products. The Precision Equipment Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of FPD lithography systems for the production of LCD and organic light-emitting diode panels; and semiconductor lithography systems for the production of semiconductors used primarily in electronics. The Healthcare Business segment develops, manufactures, sells, and services biological microscopes, cell culture observation systems, ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices, etc. This segment also engages in the regenerative medicine contract manufacturing business. The company is also involved in the development, manufacturing, sale, and service of industrial microscopes, measuring instruments, X-ray/CT inspection systems, metrology systems, and surveying instruments' and customized products, glass, encoders, and ophthalmic lenses businesses, as well as sale of photomask substrates for FPD and optical materials.Nikon Corporation has a strategic alliance with Verily Life Sciences LLC in the field of machine learning-enabled retinal imaging. The company was formerly known as Nippon Kogaku K.K. and changed its name to Nikon Corporation in 1988. Nikon Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.