Critical Survey: Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) and Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group (CRXM)

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group (OTCMKTS:CRXM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coherus Biosciences and Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus Biosciences $1.56 million 504.56 -$238.17 million ($4.48) -2.58 Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group N/A N/A -$2.91 million N/A N/A

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherus Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coherus Biosciences and Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 165.77%. Given Coherus Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Coherus Biosciences is more favorable than Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group.

Volatility and Risk

Coherus Biosciences has a beta of 3.72, indicating that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Coherus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Coherus Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus Biosciences and Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus Biosciences N/A -770.38% -126.16% Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coherus Biosciences beats Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It is also developing a pipeline of products in therapeutic areas, such as oncology, immunology, and ophthalmology comprising CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar; and CHS-2020, an aflibercept biosimilar, as well as CHS-131, a small molecule for multiple sclerosis. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreement with Selexis SA and Genentech, Inc. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group Company Profile

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also provides Excellagen technology platform, a FDA-approved flowable dermal matrix for advanced wound care treatment, as well as serves as a delivery platform for small molecule drugs, proteins, and biologics. In addition, the company develops a medical data analytics technology platform, which offers products for the life insurance and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as Cardium Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. in March 2014. Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

