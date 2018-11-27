Crocs (CROX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,495,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,081,828 shares.The stock last traded at $26.49 and had previously closed at $25.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,276.00, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Crocs had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Crocs by 30.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 89.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 314,845 shares during the last quarter.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

