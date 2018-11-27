Croda International (CRDA) PT Lowered to GBX 4,875

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,920 ($64.29) to GBX 4,875 ($63.70) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

CRDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Croda International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price (down from GBX 5,450 ($71.21)) on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,747.92 ($62.04).

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 4,799 ($62.71) on Tuesday. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 3,461 ($45.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,668 ($61.00).

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,021 ($65.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,761.55 ($3,608.45).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

